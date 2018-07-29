Mike Pence: We Believe In Press Freedom Until They Fail To Maintain 'The Decorum Due At The White House'

Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday defended the White House's decision to ban CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins after she asked valid journalistic questions that purportedly upset Donald Trump to be asked.

During a pool spray last week, Collins--as the press pool representative-- pressed Trump about whether he is disappointed that his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, had released an audio tape proving that the president knew about a hush payment for former Playboy model Karen McDougal. Collins was later told that her invitation to the president's next event had been revoked.

In an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, Pence said he backed the White House's ban on Collins.

"Let me say, this administration believes in the freedom of the press," Pence told Bartiromo. "President Trump and our entire administration have provided extraordinary access to the media. The president answers so many questions. I can assure you we'll continue to do that."

But then, the vice president added a caveat: "Maintaining the decorum that's due at the White House is an issue. I'm very confidence with any network this will ensure the access of the American people to this administration. This is incredible progress."

Bartiromo noted that Collins was working as a pool reporter for all the networks, including Fox News, when she was banned from the White House event.

"I just remain very confident," Pence replied. "Look the relationship between any White House and press corps is always, you know, it's always healthy and robust and occasionally represents disagreements. I'm confident they will be able to work out the relationship in a positive way. Every network and news organization will continue to have access. We stand for the freedom of the press in this White House."