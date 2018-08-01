Maybe John Kelly Is Keeping His Job As A Punishment

Highlighting this moment from Tuesday's "The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell" because this is far from normal, and we must not normalize it.

Lawrence mentions this Vanity Fair quote...

”Kelly [has] been trying to get rid of Rudy for two months,” one outside adviser to the White House told me. “And Don McGahn hates Rudy with intensity of 1,000 burning suns.” https://t.co/M10IBwhWuv — Smith (@WriteSmitty) July 31, 2018

...and then asks John Heilemann about whether Trump's Chief of Staff John Kelly will actually stay on until 2020, because of this quote:

Also, after Trump tweeted congratulations to John Kelly yesterday, Trump joked to aides, "Now can I get rid of him?" according to 2 sources familiar with the remark https://t.co/HkNQ11llNr — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) July 31, 2018

Heilemann replies that it doesn't matter because Trump doesn't listen to a word Kelly says anyway.

So is John Kelly keeping his job because it's too embarrassing to the White House if he quits? Or is he being kept on because Trump likes to watch people he's "neutered" (Heilemann's word) skulk around his office?

This is not a White House that has ANY interest in governing. If they're not in crisis mode because of the crimes their so-called president has (allegedly) committed, they're in civil war mode.

Our country is in big trouble, and the only thing we can do about it is vote in a Congress that will do something about it.