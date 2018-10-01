C&L's Late Nite Music Club Remembers Charles Aznavour

Called France's Frank Sinatra, Charles Aznavour was more than just an easy listening singer that blue hairs and stuffed shirts enjoyed.

As an actor, he appeared in over 80 films and TV movies and earned critical acclaim for his roles in films such as Truffaut's Shoot the Piano Player, And Then There Were None and The Tin Drum.

He was also known as a public activist and diplomat for his support and work for the Armenian people.

His death was announced by the French Culture Ministry this morning.

He was 94 years old.

What are you listening to tonight?