C&L's Late Nite Music Club Remembers Charles Aznavour

By Dale Merrill

Called France's Frank Sinatra, Charles Aznavour was more than just an easy listening singer that blue hairs and stuffed shirts enjoyed.

As an actor, he appeared in over 80 films and TV movies and earned critical acclaim for his roles in films such as Truffaut's Shoot the Piano Player, And Then There Were None and The Tin Drum.

He was also known as a public activist and diplomat for his support and work for the Armenian people.

His death was announced by the French Culture Ministry this morning.

He was 94 years old.

What are you listening to tonight?


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV