Fox's Geraldo Rivera Calls Bringing Children Along To Protest 'Bordering On Child Abuse'

You don't have to spend much time at all watching the Fox “news” Trump/Republican echo chamber to discover that just about every other segment on there these days includes the hosts repeating the right-wing talking point of the day -- which is to accuse the Democrats of being an “angry mob” for, heaven forbid, showing up in Washington D.C. to protest the Kavanaugh nomination and let these crypt keepers running the Senate know how they feel about it.

This Saturday was no exception, with Trump apologist and boot-licker Geraldo Rivera adding a new twist to the attacks. He accused the women who brought their children with them to confront Republican Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy of child abuse.

Here's how the attacks proceeded after the crew on Trump's favorite morning show heaped praise on Trump's latest rally in Ohio, and asked if the tactics being used by Democrats are “backfiring.”

REGAN: Here's one protester confronting Senator Cassidy. I want your reaction, Geraldo, to this one. RIVERA: Sure. PROTESTER: Senator Cassidy, can you please apologize to my children for ruining their futures? CASSIDY: Hey, guess what? If in the future somebody makes a.... I know your parents are using you as tools. PROTESTER: No, we're not using them as tools. CASSIDY: I know your parents are using you as tools. In the future, if somebody makes an allegation against you, and there's no proof for it, you'll be okay. REGAN: Geraldo, is Senator Cassidy taking a page perhaps out of Donald Trump's book there, really turning that one on its heels? RIVERA: Yes, Trish, for sure. Here you have a situation where there's a protester, and she has a constitutional right to protest. We admire people who are activists. But here she drags her 4-year-old and 6-year-old kids along with her. I mean, those children, I mean, as the father of five, you know, the subtleties of partisan politics are lost on 4-year-olds and 6-year-olds. If the mom is saying that that's the bad guy, Cassidy is the bad guy and I'm the good guy, I just think it's really unfortunate. It borders on child abuse.

My wife, when she protested in favor of the immigrant families where the children were being separated from the parents, our 13-year-old Sol went along. But Sol at 13 understood the issues, she understood what was going on. She understood why it was important she show solidarity to migrant families. When you are 4 years old, when you're 6 years old, and you are in the hallowed corridors of the United States Senate office building, or one of the Senate Congressional office buildings, and then you are a little kid and there's a big man and he's a Republican and he's the boogeyman, I mean, what kind of lesson is that teaching your children? I really disapprove of it. HENRY: Yeah, and he didn't shake his fist or escalate it. He did it with a smile and he moved on, and that seems to be an important point as well.

Remember that, everyone. You can be as rude so someone as you want and that's fine as long as you do it with a smile on your face.

Anyone remember them saying anything similar about those "angry mobs" at the astroturf "Tea party" protests they loved to promote back in the day? Me neither.