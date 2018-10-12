'I'm Gonna Stomp All Over Your Face With Golf Spikes!' GOPer Threatens Gov. Wolf

There is a rash of toxic masculinity in the right wing during these midterms, which explains why media is obsessing on Eric Holder's remarks suggesting the left kick back...metaphorically. For the record, here is what Holder said, and of course Fox lit their hair on fire.

While media grinds Holder to a pulp, let's take a moment to watch Republican Scott Wagner threaten Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, a Democrat.

Full video of GOP candidate Scott Wagner threatening Gov. Tom Wolf: "You better put a catcher's mask on your face because I'm going to stomp all over your face with golf spikes." pic.twitter.com/Whh6TdsOXz — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) October 12, 2018

Yes, that's right. Somehow this has not caught the media's imagination like Eric Holder did. I wonder why that is.

Nice. Can we be sure he was speaking metaphorically? I'm not sure we can.