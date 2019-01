Project One Life writes: Wow, can't believe this video is finally done. Thank you to every single stranger I meet along the way who danced, helped film, let me crash at their place. Thank you to every single person who helped fund my GoFundMe a year or so ago. Huge thanks to VHS Collection for letting me use their awesome song "Lean." This is my favorite video I think I have ever made and I really hope it makes some people smile!

Open thread below...