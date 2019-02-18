Jim Jordan Lets Slip That Trump's 'Emergency' Is His Stupid Campaign Promise

There are many ways to introduce a post about Jim Jordan but my favorite is that he won the award of Wonkette's Legislative Sh*tmuffin of the Year for 2018.

Displaying all of the award-worthy talents that brought him that trophy, the Ohio why-on-God's-green-earth-is-he-still-a Congressman lied his way through an interview with Martha Radditz on Sunday and only screwed up on the lie-spew once! Good going Gym! (Transcript via ABC)

RADDATZ: Congressman, can you give me an example where a president asked me for something congress rejected and the president went ahead and said he would do it anyway? JORDAN: I don't know of that, but I do know that this wasn't a rejection because there was some money for the wall in this bill. So congress said, it's OK for some, but the president said, 'this is such a grave problem, I need more money to build more wall and to fulfill the campaign promise that I told the American people I was going to do …" RADDATZ: Which – which is what Congress specific… JORDAN: … And that’s exactly what he’s pushing for. RADDATZ: Which Congress specifically rejected more money. JORDAN: Congress did – they rejected more money but they gave some for it. The point is, there is money that he can use that doesn’t require an executive order. He’s going to use that then he’s also going to do the emergency declaration. It’ll go to court, Martha. And we’ll see what the court says. All I know is, this is a serious situation, this is a crisis.

Big mistake, Gym, quoting or even paraphrasing Donald Trump on "why" his fake national emergency exists. And you seem to be hinting that the courts will stop any real damage to military spending brought on by Trump's stupid lies.

That's the sorry-est part. Gym is willing to take the risk of mowing over his own constituents to protect Trump: