HORRIFYING: Scott Lloyd, Director Of Migrant Camps Tracks Girls' Menstrual Cycles

Rachel Maddow had an absolutely stomach-turning breaking news segment dominating the first half of her show last night, that if you have not seen, you must.

Basically, Scott Lloyd, former Director of the Office of Refugee Resettlement used an disproportionate amount of his time there to track the pregnancies of the pregnant underage girls in care, with the sole purpose of making sure they stayed pregnant just long enough to make it illegal to obtain an abortion. Complete with spreadsheets noting the dates of the last menstrual cycle, whether the pregnancy was the result of consensual sex (some of the girls were 12 - A 12-YEAR-OLD CANNOT CONSENT, SCOTT) and where the conception took place.

So, basically, the Trump administration allegedly cannot be bothered to keep track of the kids ripped from their parents at the border crossings when requesting asylum (LEGAL, by the way...) for the purposes of reuniting them. But they are just fine with keeping track of when migrants might provide us with MORE babies. I'm looking at YOU, Betsy DeVos, with your ties to Christian adoption agencies, like Bethany Christian Services, "caring" for these migrant children. Read this Snopes piece for more on that slimy connection...people have long suspected many of these babies taken from their mothers are being adopted out to "Christian" families.

We asked Bethany whether there was any provision in its contract with the government which would explicitly allow or prohibit it from making any of the separated children available for adoption, at a later date. The spokesperson did not answer that specific question, but did insist: "These children will not be adopted. These children have families, and we will continue to pursue reunification with their families."

Yeah. Lotsa luck. I'm sure Bethany is doing all it can to reunite the parents and babies traumatized and victimized by the Trump administration they support so strongly.

This, in the same country where a judge is allowing a no-longer-existing 6-week embryo to sue an abortion clinic for terminating its mother's pregnancy. Yes, you read that right. A man in Alabama is pissed is pissed that his underage girlfriend had the gall to terminate a pregnancy she didn't want (apparently she didn't even want to have sex with the guy, and go figure - he seems like such a charmer!) so he is suing the abortion clinic on behalf of the fetus. And the judge is allowing it. I kid you f*cking not.

Maddow quipped, "Margaret Atwood could sue for copyright infringement." She could, Rachel. (I mean, so could basically every single descendant of slaves raped by their owners, but that is another post altogether.)