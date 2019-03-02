Sarah Kendzior: 'Get This Crime Family Out Of The White House Now!'

Sarah Kendzior, an expert on authoritarian states, continues to make the obvious point (obvious to anyone with her expertise in the matter, or who's paying attention), that Donald Trump is grooming his family members (for succession, perhaps) by giving them unwarranted access to the most classified and sensitive information the United States possesses, despite all the red flags. And because Trump was made president by an electorate that seemingly doesn't care, he has been able to get away with this.

Kendzior would call this madness. And in this segment she calls for Jared Kushner to be indicted. Whether that will ever happen while Trump remains in office remains to be seen. One thing is clear though, giving enormous power to the Trump Crime Family though will have consequences for many years to come. And it's already proven to be enormously damaging for the United States, and the world.

Source: Raw Story