Sarah Kendzior On The 'Normalcy Bias' That Kept Manafort Out Of Jail For Decades

Sarah Kendzior was on AMJoy Saturday morning, explaining how someone as filthy dirty as a Paul Manafort could avoid prosecution and even thrive for decades within the American political system. Everyone knew or at least suspected what he was doing was illegal but just looked the other way. Finally ensnared in the Mueller investigation, it was impossible to ignore what he'd be doing so brazenly. How could this happen?

SARAH KENDZIOR: "People have normalcy bias. They thought: 'If Manafort is really such a criminal, clearly someone would do something.' Well guess what? No one did anything and now we have a Russian asset as POTUS backed up by a transnational crime syndicate! That's what you get when you don't act in time."