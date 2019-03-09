Teachers Who Carry Guns Might Make More Money If Bill In North Carolina Passes

North Carolina State Senator Warren Daniel is sooooo concerned about our kids, he wants to increase the number of guns in schools. Don't worry, though, they'd just be held by the teachers. He's re-introducing a bill that died in committee last year, now called the School Security Act of 2019. To sweeten the deal, he wants to offer teachers who agree to arm themselves a 5% salary increase! Woohooooo!

According to CNN,

Filed on Wednesday, the School Security Act of 2019 would give a 5% salary boost to teachers who undergo basic police training. These "teacher resource officers" could carry guns in an open or concealed manner, and they would have the same arrest powers as police officers, the bill says.

Can you imagine? A teacher/police officer with the power to arrest a kid? What could possibly go wrong? It's not like that might get in the way of forming a warm and trusting student/teacher bond, or anything. And I'm sure this information from years of research, outlined in this piece from Thought Co is nothing to worry about, right?

Black students are three times more likely to be suspended or expelled than their white peers, according to the U.S. Department of Education. And in the American South, racial disparities in punitive discipline are even greater. A 2016 report from the University of Pennsylvania, Center for the Study of Race and Equity in Education, found that 13 Southern states (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia) were responsible for 55 percent of the 1.2 million suspensions involving black students nationwide.

Oopsie...North Carolina...I see you listed there. Maybe the rest of the article will make us feel better?

These states also accounted for 50 percent of expulsions involving black students nationally, according to the report, “Disproportionate Impact of K-12 School Suspension and Expulsion on Black Students in Southern States.” The finding most indicative of racial bias is that in 84 Southern school districts, 100 percent of students suspended were black.

In 84 Southern school districts, 100 percent of students suspended were Black. ONE. HUNDRED. PERCENT.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Listen, you sadistic GOPricks. Parents don't want this. Teachers don't want this. They would rather have the money you're offering put towards psychologists, nurses, counselors, school supplies that they don't have to pay for themselves. Why don't you call this what it is? A love letter to the NRA? Or worse — and an attempt to get Black children killed.