Feminists Who 'Do Science' Say Hello To Tucker Carlson

Remember when Tucker Carlson was an @sshole?
Oh, wait. That's every minute of every day. Okay, remember when he asked this super insightful question?
Welp. We all have questions of our own, Tucks. Like, How did we wind up in a country where a sensient bag of maggot cheese gets to host a show on TV where he asks questions like that? And, Do you remember that your socks go on BEFORE your shoes? Finally, Where have all your advertisers gone?
Over on Twitter, famous "feminists who did science" waved hello from the great beyond:
(Mind you, Katherine Johnson is still alive at a glorious 100 years of age...)
But the very best was yet to come... 500 Women Scientists spoke up and decided to show Tucks exactly who he'd messed with here in real life.
All hail the true, original people of this land:
THESE. SICK. BURNS.
And some more random bad-asses:
Here's to the feminists who will do science in the future:
And because you don't have to be a woman to be a feminist who does science:
That was fun, Tucks! Next can we do feminists who do voting?
Comments