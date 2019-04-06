Feminists Who 'Do Science' Say Hello To Tucker Carlson

Remember when Tucker Carlson was an @sshole?

Oh, wait. That's every minute of every day. Okay, remember when he asked this super insightful question?

Tucker Carlson: "How did we wind up with a country in which feminists do science?" pic.twitter.com/e9R10EYdNA — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) April 5, 2019

Welp. We all have questions of our own, Tucks. Like, How did we wind up in a country where a sensient bag of maggot cheese gets to host a show on TV where he asks questions like that? And, Do you remember that your socks go on BEFORE your shoes? Finally, Where have all your advertisers gone?

Over on Twitter, famous "feminists who did science" waved hello from the great beyond:

Marie Curie says Hi — Joe Metz (@tscinti) April 5, 2019

Sally Ride says hi — China (@FloridaChina) April 5, 2019

Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson say hello. — v. 🌈 (@spobellove) April 5, 2019

(Mind you, Katherine Johnson is still alive at a glorious 100 years of age...)

Hildegard Von Bingen waves piously. — A Korbel (@Ritaseer) April 5, 2019

Hedy Lamarr asks how you like your WiFi pic.twitter.com/c1BVYXdvJZ — Jennsilvanian (@jennsilvanian) April 5, 2019

But the very best was yet to come... 500 Women Scientists spoke up and decided to show Tucks exactly who he'd messed with here in real life.

Friends and allies,



Let’s show @TuckerCarlson how many of us feminist scientists there really are. Tweet your name, your science, a photo of your science and the hashtag #unapologeticallyfeministscientist @sisterSTEM @MeTooSTEM @ScientistFemale https://t.co/96fzDk8eYv — 500womenscientists (@500womensci) April 5, 2019

Hey Tuck (can I call you Tuck? Actually, nevermind, don't need your permission). I'm Jane, an ecologist working to help farmers and ranchers build healthier soils and at the same time, help tackle climate change. I am definitely an #unapologeticallyfeministscientist pic.twitter.com/7np1e66wdO — Dr Jane Zelikova 👩🏻‍💻🐜🌾🌎 (@j_zelikova) April 5, 2019

Hi, I’m Jeanna Wheeler, PhD. I study the genetics of diseases like Alzheimer’s and ALS using both the nematode C. elegans and mice. I’m looking for new ways to treat these deadly diseases, and save lives! I’m also an #UnapologeticallyFeministScientist pic.twitter.com/I1NeEnTVow

All hail the true, original people of this land:

Hi Tucker, I’m Lydia a Huichol/Yaqui soil scientist who studies how to clean up mining sites. Just a reminder the original peoples of this land have always been scientists & female #UnapologeticallyFeministScientist #unapologeticallyIndigenous pic.twitter.com/HEZWO3AS0N — Lydia (@1NativeSoilNerd) April 5, 2019

THESE. SICK. BURNS.

Hi Tucker! I am a feminist doing science in microscopy. I look at the smallest structures that makes one's heart beat. I take great pleasure in seeing structures as small as single proteins (but perhaps not as small as you). I am also an #unapologeticallyfeministscientist pic.twitter.com/7F4DQMaTWO — Izzy Jayasinghe (@i_jayas) April 5, 2019

Seismologist here, feminist since the days when @TuckerCarlson had real hair #UnapologeticallyFeministScientist pic.twitter.com/tYndLN65VM — Susan Hough (@SeismoSue) April 5, 2019

And some more random bad-asses:

Yo! I’m Lia:

▫️PhD in quantum physics

▫️10yrs building lasers

▫️worked for defence industry

▫️making optical sensors for GPS-denied navigation

▫️runs UCL women in physics group

▫️supports LGBTQ+ & BAME & disabled communities

What’s the problem?#UnapologeticallyFeministScientist pic.twitter.com/lVAhGWDKvk — Dr. Lia Li (@OptoLia) April 5, 2019

Hey Tuck! Dr. Teresa Swanson here, I’m one of those nasty feminist scientist. My science career helps support graduate students & facutly and I’m working to make the research community a safer place for all by removing harassholes from power. Scared yet? #MeTooSTEM ✊ pic.twitter.com/RjJgA9i0Kw — Dr. Teresa Swanson (@SciSwany) April 5, 2019

I'm a PhD-trained molecular biologist/physiologist Assoc. Professor studying the effects of air pollution exposure in women. As an #unapologeticallyfeministscientist, I advocate for clean air, education, and healthcare. Oh, and I'm a Latin American immigrant and have an accent 😱 pic.twitter.com/iVHVkwe8qE — Dr. Patricia Silveyra (@patosilveyra) April 5, 2019

Here's to the feminists who will do science in the future:

She wants to be a physicist when she grows up because her sport is ice skating and she wants to master concepts like gravity and force! #unapologeticallyfeministsceintist @DrWendyRocks pic.twitter.com/2lSP3eYEPA — Jennifer Simmons Kaleba (@writebakemusic) April 5, 2019

I'm Karen - a professor of soil science who studies wetland biogeochemistry & pedology. Here I am coring into permafrost in AK that's MELTING due to "toxic masculinity causing climate change"?!?!?!?! & spreading science to the next generation of #unapologeticallyfeministscientist pic.twitter.com/NxR20Four8 — Karen Vaughan (@vaughan_soil) April 5, 2019

And because you don't have to be a woman to be a feminist who does science:

I usually sit out these self-tagging exercises. BUT...



Yer damned straight, I work in ice sheet Glaciology & have had the privilege of working with, and for, some of the most extraordinary glaciologists in our field. No apologies being an #unapologeticallyfeministscientist. pic.twitter.com/iIDb1qBuPK — Mike MacFerrin, PhD (@IceSheetMike) April 5, 2019

you don't have to be female to be a feminist ✊🏼@TuckerCarlson, I'm Matt and I study how elephants and other species utilize water resources to aid in wildlife management decision making 🐘#unapologeticallyfeministscientist#lgbtstem#queerinstem pic.twitter.com/jiyLF1QZnQ — Matt Davis 🐘🏳️‍🌈🔬 (@m_davis8802) April 5, 2019

Hi @TuckerCarlson I'm Dr Paul Caplat, lecturer in Ecology, with a MSc in agronomy and a PhD in ecology, working on global change with kick-ass farmers and in remote wilderness whenever I can. Also an #unapologeticallyfeministscientist pic.twitter.com/Bcd21EObah — Paul Caplat (@PaulCaplat) April 5, 2019

That was fun, Tucks! Next can we do feminists who do voting?