Tucker Carlson Questions 'Feminists As Scientists'

Tucker Carlson's Almost Ad-Free Sexist Pig Hour featured noted nobody Mark Steyn to talk about how feminists are castrating men by insisting on clean air? Yahoo News:



Carlson then highlighted a recent study that asks whether “toxic masculinity” is a driver behind climate change by arguing that “when men’s gender identity was threatened, they tried to reassert their masculinity through environmentally damaging choices.” The report added that once this “unconscious bias is revealed, it has the potential to help society shift our increasingly precarious relationship with the environment for the better.”

Or, the way Carlson sees it, “if we want to save the environment we have to suppress men.”

“How did we wind up with a country in which feminists do science?” Carlson asked, apparently not the least bit fazed by the current ad boycott he is facing. “I mean, isn't that sort of bound to get a study like this, right?”