Diamond And Silk Bring Their Climate Change Minstrel Show To Fox

Friday morning the noted climate scientists Diamond and Silk brought their expertise to the couch d'genius at Fox and Friends.

I have to assume that the papers Brian and Ainsley are holding have "the amount of money I get paid for this" written on them. That's the only way I'd get through the interview, too.

Transcript via Media Matters:

LYNETTE HARDAWAY (DIAMOND, FOX NATION PERSONALITY): Listen, you have to realize that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, she's reckless, she's clueless, and she have a vacuous mindset. ROCHELLE RICHARDSON (SILK, FOX NATION PERSONALITY): Right. HARDAWAY: First of all, civil rights have nothing to do with climate change. First of all. And then second of all, her Green New Deal is a green new scam that we must stay away from. Now, I know that she's worried about climate change, but she need to talk to Mother Nature. RICHARDSON: That's right. HARDAWAY: Because with the Earth rotating at 1,000 miles per hour, OK, 365 days of the year, we subject to feel climate changing a little bit. But not to the tune where we have to dismantle everything and start the Earth back over again. It's a absolutely no for us.

Thank you to those on Twitter pointing out the long, racist history of minstrel shows and why this is just that.

Diamond & Silk are a complete embarrassment to Black folks everywhere.



They are a cartoonish caricature of how most Fox viewers believe Black folks are: loud, brash, and stupid.



My Mom INSISTED that I speak properly and finish school, so I don't become like these minstrels. https://t.co/nGQCrpKEpX — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) April 5, 2019

This is exactly the minstrel act fox viewers want https://t.co/hg5jFMrCBH — Oliver Willis (@owillis) April 5, 2019