Diamond And Silk Liars: LeBron James And NFL Players Teaching Young, Black Men ‘How To Be Cowards’

The lying pair of ignorant Trump supporters known as Diamond and Silk “celebrated” the pardoning of Alice Johnson by using the moment to attack basketball superstar LeBron James and the NFL players who #TakeAKnee. Fox host Abby Huntsman validated the attack and promoted the pair as some kind of experts on national reconciliation.

ROCHELLE RICHARDSON (SILK): Look at the fact that Kim Kardashian, she put aside her personal differences and went to the table. Imagine, just for one moment, imagine if LeBron James would stop shooting off at his mouth and did the same thing. Just simply imagine if the NFL players would stop kneeling at the flag and do the same thing. What LeBron James and a lot of these others are teaching men, especially our young black men, is how to be cowards. (Transcript excerpt via Media Matters)

Oh, please. Standing up – or, in this case, taking a knee - for one’s beliefs, especially in the onslaught of attacks coming from Cadet Bone Spurs Trump and his band of Trump toadies, is the very essence of bravery.

But instead of giving credit where it’s due, cohost (and Trump toady) Abby Huntsman said, “Yeah.” She even had the nerve to start lecturing black athletes for not going to the White House.

HUNTSMAN: You guys make a great point about just coming to the table and having a conversation. … If you don’t want to go to the White House, at least just show up and talk to the president about the issues that you care about and hope to make some change.

Apparently, the fact that Trump spitefully canceled the Eagles visit instead of talking to the ones who showed up about the issues he cares about didn’t count. On Fox News, it’s always up to everyone else to accommodate Dear Leader!

But then Huntsman had the nerve – or extreme stupidity – to cast the same guests who had just gratuitously smeared a slew of Americans for exercising their freedom of speech as some kind of experts on civil discourse. “How do we get to a place where we’re not just speaking, attacking each other and actually start having conversations? What needs to be done to change that?” Huntsman asked, in all seriousness.

Now the liars turned into hypocrites. “First of all we need to put aside our differences,” Lynnette “Diamond” Hardaway said, as Richardson agreed.

What they really meant was that everyone who disagrees with Trump should put aside differences and worship him the way they do. “And then we need to look at this president and the amazing job that he’s doing,” Hardaway continued.

Then it was back to fiction. Hardaway falsely claimed President Obama “did not really tackle the justice system, justice reform, criminal reform.” Apparently, this pair knows as much about this subject as they know about Russian nukes.

Huntsman did not correct the record.

Watch Fox scrape the bottom of the barrel with these two above, from the June 8, 2018 Fox & Friends.

