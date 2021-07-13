2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Tucker Carlson Goes Homoerotic On Eric Swalwell's Camel Ride In Qatar

"Here you have Eric Swalwell sitting on his camel, literally shirtless, arms raised in triumph...like he was on safari in Southern Rhodesia in 1905, hamming it up," said Carlson.
By Ed Scarce
You can tell that Eric Swalwell is now in firmly ensconced in Tucker Carlson's head when he's doing fluff pieces such as this, bringing on the equally flaccid Mark Steyn to chortle and gape about a shirtless Swalwell.

No mention of Rep. Ruben Gallego who is also in the photos, but I guess Carlson doesn't have a boner for him.

Source; Post Millenial

Fox News host Tucker Carlson and conservative commentator Mark Steyn slammed House Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) on Wednesday for riding shirtless on a camel in Qatar for yet another one of the politician's endless foreign adventures.

"If you watch this show, we may have given you the impression that Eric Swalwell spends all of his time having sex with sultry Chinese spies. And for that, we apologize. He does have some extra time and he uses that time to travel all over the world on trips paid for by foreign governments," Tucker Carlson said in a Monday segment titled Swalwell gets over spy lover with topless ride on camel.

"Here you have Eric Swalwell sitting on his camel, literally shirtless, arms raised in triumph as his faithful servants of color smile in the background," Tucker said. "One of his bearers as coolies was like he was on safari in Southern Rhodesia in 1905, hamming it up."

