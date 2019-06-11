Bryan Cranston Goes Political At The Tonys

Brian Cranston won a Tony Award for "Best Actor in a Play" on Sunday night for his role as Howard Beale in "Network."

"Finally! A straight White man gets a break!" Cranston joked. And his acceptance speech packed a punch.

BRIAN CRANSTON: Howard Beale is a fictitious TV newsman who found his way into the line of fire because of his pursuit of the truth, and I would like to dedicate this to all the real journalists around the world, both in the press and in the print media and also broadcast media, who actually are in the line of fire with their pursuit of the truth. The media is not the enemy of the people. Demagoguery is the enemy of the people. Thank you very much, good night.