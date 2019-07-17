Kris Kobach Admits He Might Support Trump If He Said He Was A Racist

Senate candidate and white supremacist himself, Kris Kobach had to think about it, whether or not he'd continue to support Donald Trump even if Trump admitted that he indeed a racist. (Like there's any doubt about it at this point.) CNN host Chris Cuomo did one of those comedy double-takes when Kobach mulled it over.

Source: The Daily Beast

Republican Senate candidate Kris Kobach left CNN anchor Chris Cuomo gobsmacked Tuesday night when he had to seriously think about whether he’d continue to support Donald Trump for president if he openly admitted to being a racist, saying he’d have to weigh who Trump was running against.

Huh?

“What would you do if the president said, ‘I am a racist, that’s why I said it,’” Cuomo asked. “What would you do?”

“Then I would not defend him because there’s no excuse for racism in America,” Kobach replied.

Cuomo then asked if Kobach would still support Trump as president, prompting the former Kansas gubernatorial candidate to go silent for a beat before hemming and hawing.

“You’d have to think about it?!’ Cuomo exclaimed. “You have to think about whether or not you’d support a racist?! Really?”

“I’d have to know who was running against him,” the Kansas Senate hopeful said, prompting the CNN host to throw up his arms in disbelief.

“A racist?!?!” Cuomo shouted.

“If he said he was a racist then probably not, of course,” Kobach said. Cuomo, however, was still flabbergasted.

“An admitted racist, you would have to know more? Kris, come on, man, it can’t be that partisan!” Cuomo said.