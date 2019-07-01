No Worries, Louie, We Think You're An 'Anal Opening' Too

Okay, so Southern Baptist deacon, Jesus lovin’, sanctimonious load of holiness Texas Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert has taken the lead in potty mouthed indignation over Robert Mueller.

The Texas congressman added that his reading of the special counsel’s report did little to temper his long history of animosity for the former FBI director: “It reinforced the anal opening that I believe Mueller to be.”

Anal opening? Louie, Jesus heard that and he knows what it means. You can’t play cute to skirt around Jesus.

I hope Louie slips and says that in front of Mueller. It would have to be a slip because Louie doesn’t have the guts to say that to someone’s face. However, it would give everybody a big laugh to see what a silly little boy that Louie Gohmert is.

Published with permission of JuanitaJean.com