Louie Gohmert Hits A Double

Louie Gohmert, the the congress varmint from East Texas, is running around with his shoelaces tied together.

He had a two-fer in one day!

First, he insults Cesar Chavez just out of meanness.

Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert on Tuesday filed a House resolution to declare March 31 “National Border Control Day.” The date marks the birthday of Cesar Chavez, the revered Mexican-American labor leader who co-founded the United Farm Workers union.

Gohmert totally twists Chavez’s words and the resolution is called “a disgrace” by fellow members of congress. I’m pretty certain it’s not the first time they have noticed.

And there’s the icing on the cake. Standing on his own on thin ice, Gohmert calls for the firing of Robert Mueller.

“I think Mueller should be fired,” Gohmert said, according to video captured by CNN. “He should be. He should never have been appointed, and he should never have accepted. He should be fired.” The “only reason” not to fire Mueller “in actuality,” Gohmert said, is that “some establishment Republicans” have said such an action could result in the President’s impeachment.

Gohmert offers no legal reason why Mueller should be fired. He does say that Mueller was not a good FBI director and something weird about “the thousands of years of experience he ran off” from the FBI.

I think he was fixing to say something tacky about Girl Scout cookies and your grandmother, but he got distracted by something shiny.