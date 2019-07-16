Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Trump Can't Fire Wilbur Ross, Can He?

Looks like the so-called president wants a scapegoat for his Census Fail.
By Tengrain
Trump Can't Fire Wilbur Ross, Can He?
Mmm, soup. (Screenshot)

Hair Füror allegedly wants to "You’re Fired!" Commerce Secretary Living Unisom and noted canned soup maven Wilbur Ross for failing to get an illegal citizenship question on the 2020 Census.

Loser!

If our Stable Apprentice does "You’re Fired" him, Ross, the infamous Sweet-n-Low thief, will be in the bad company of “the best and the brightest” to serve in the 4th Reich.

Ross will be right on the heels of:

Labor Secretary Alex Acosta (super-genius negotiator for the Yutes) ,
two chiefs of staff (Priebus and Kelly),
one Secretary of State (Rexxon Tillerson),
two national security advisers (including Michael Flynn, oops!),
the Federal Bureau of Investigation directors (Comey, McCabe),
the National Economic Council director (Gary Cohn),
two Attorney Generals (Jefferson Beauregard ‘Sonewall” Sessions and toilets-for-the-well-hung salesman Matthew Whitaker),
Homeland Security Director Ilsa She-Wolf of the SS, er, Kirtjen Nielsen,
two press secretaries (Spicy and Elmira Gantry Huckabee-Sanders),
and gawd only knows how many communications directors.

So much winning!

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.