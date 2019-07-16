Hair Füror allegedly wants to "You’re Fired!" Commerce Secretary Living Unisom and noted canned soup maven Wilbur Ross for failing to get an illegal citizenship question on the 2020 Census.

Loser!

If our Stable Apprentice does "You’re Fired" him, Ross, the infamous Sweet-n-Low thief, will be in the bad company of “the best and the brightest” to serve in the 4th Reich.

Ross will be right on the heels of:

Labor Secretary Alex Acosta (super-genius negotiator for the Yutes) ,

two chiefs of staff (Priebus and Kelly),

one Secretary of State (Rexxon Tillerson),

two national security advisers (including Michael Flynn, oops!),

the Federal Bureau of Investigation directors (Comey, McCabe),

the National Economic Council director (Gary Cohn),

two Attorney Generals (Jefferson Beauregard ‘Sonewall” Sessions and toilets-for-the-well-hung salesman Matthew Whitaker),

Homeland Security Director Ilsa She-Wolf of the SS , er, Kirtjen Nielsen,

two press secretaries (Spicy and Elmira Gantry Huckabee-Sanders),

and gawd only knows how many communications directors.

So much winning!

Stats, per @cnn:



No. of Trump cabinet officers fired or resigned to date: 13.



At same point in Obama Administration: 0.



At same point in GWBush Administration: 1. — Paul Farhi (@farhip) July 12, 2019

