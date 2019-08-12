C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Kraftwerk

Computers. The modern world's blessing as well as its curse.

Yesterday, I was all ready to think of a song to post and get it ready to go for the music club. Then the machine I use to do such on things refused to boot. It's always been a bit of janky lemon since day one (even after several fixes) but I've managed to deal with it.

After going through all the standard troubleshooting and then THE advanced troubleshooting, it just would not do even the basic of things. A person more expert than I am of such things then came over, did some more stuff to it and said: "Dude, at this point you need a new computer."

And just my luck, the warranty has expired. Ugh!

As it is, my better half and I have been scrimping and saving every extra cent we can to relocate by the time next spring rolls around. Factor in doing in what I can to help not only my kids but my parents as well, major frugality has become our way of life. Living in a low wage town doesn't make it easier (one of the many reasons we're seeking greener pastures.) The thing is though, a lot of that wage comes from having a functioning computer to work on. Today, I am dropping coin on a new one on a credit card I had back down to zero. Didn't want to do it but ya gotta have the tools, y'know.

I am usually not the one to ask for help but as a way to help defray some of this unexpected expense, I have put a tip jar out!

Computer Love? I've got computer ire today. What are you listening to tonight?