In late April, I made a post about the punk rock band Judy and the Jerks. The question I raised at the time was something to the extent "punk rock from a small town in Mississippi."

Tonight, we're gonna listen to another band from that same town of Hattiesburg. Pleather sound quite bubbly on the surface. As I said in a recent post of them on my blog though there's something agitated and skittish bubbling up from outta the dirt.

What are you listening to tonight?