Politics
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments

Anti-Trump Sign Of The Day

This one is going VIRAL!
By Frances Langum

More C&L Coverage

Trump Greeted By Giant Penis

Trump Greeted By Giant Penis

A teenager has mowed an anti-Trump message, complete with a giant penis, into a field near the airstrip where Trump landed in the UK.
Jun 03, 2019
By Ed Scarce

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.