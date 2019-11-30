Matt Gaetz Vows To Support A Primary Against Georgia Governor For Not Appointing Trump's Candidate To Senate

These MAGA creeps are getting more brazen by the day. Rep. Matt Gaetz, who is not even from Georgia (he's from Florida), vowed to support a primary against Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp if he chose someone other than fellow wackjob Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga) to fill the Senate seat for retiring Johnny Isakson. Kemp, who seems to have a modicum of survival skills in the increasingly blue trending state of Georgia, chose a woman, Kelly Loefler instead. Hence, Matt Gaetz's tantrum, which lasted all day yesterday.

Source: The Hill

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) warned Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Friday that he could face a primary challenger when running for reelection if he doesn’t select President Trump’s favored candidate for the Senate seat soon to be vacated by Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.).

Gaetz’s tweet Friday comes amid reports that Kemp is expected to announce that financial executive Kelly Loeffler will be chosen over Trump’s preferred selection of Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.).

“You are ignoring his request because you THINK you know better than @POTUS,” Gaetz tweeted. “If you substitute your judgement for the President’s, maybe you need a primary in 2022. Let’s see if you can win one w/o Trump.”

Gaetz in a follow-up tweet said Kemp would be "hurting Trump" if he does not select Collins.