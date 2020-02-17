Georgia Senator Posts Ad For Herself In Full Hunting Regalia - With No Hunting License

This sort of foolishness happens all of the time in politics, but especially so among Republicans. Loeffler is the interim Senator from Georgia after Johnny Isakson retired. She faces deranged lunatic Rep. Doug Collins in the Republican primary for May 3rd.

Mitch McConnell is keen to keep Loeffler inserted in the Senate. She and her husband are said to be worth nearly half a billion dollars, with Jeffery Sprecher's company owning the New York Stock Exchange, acquiring it for $8.2B in 2013.

Source: Atlanta Journal-Constitution