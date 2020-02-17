Politics
Georgia Senator Posts Ad For Herself In Full Hunting Regalia - With No Hunting License

Placeholder Kelly Loeffler's Instagram video raised a few eyebrows.
By Ed Scarce
1 hour ago by Ed Scarce
This sort of foolishness happens all of the time in politics, but especially so among Republicans. Loeffler is the interim Senator from Georgia after Johnny Isakson retired. She faces deranged lunatic Rep. Doug Collins in the Republican primary for May 3rd.

Mitch McConnell is keen to keep Loeffler inserted in the Senate. She and her husband are said to be worth nearly half a billion dollars, with Jeffery Sprecher's company owning the New York Stock Exchange, acquiring it for $8.2B in 2013.

Source: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The other day, U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler posted a picture of herself in a camo blouse and orange safety vest, with a shotgun over one shoulder.

One of her critics quickly discovered she couldn’t have been using the weaponry to hunt.

The Republican incumbent doesn’t have a Georgia hunting license, according to an Open Records Act request obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The request was filed by American Bridge, a left-leaning group that’s working to unseat the financial executive -- even as she attempts to boost her conservative credentials and fend off a challenge from Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Collins.

Zach Hudson, a spokesman for American Bridge, said she’s “trying to portray herself as a hunter when the record shows she’s never even had a hunting license.”

Loeffler’s campaign declined to comment.

