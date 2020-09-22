Politics
Kelly Loeffler Ad Boasts She's More Conservative Than Attila The Hun

"More conservative than Attila the Hun. Kelly Loeffler: 100% Trump voting record" All republican voters need to know, apparently.
By Ed Scarce
2 hours ago by Ed Scarce
There are stupid political ads, and then there's this.

Loeffler is banking on there being enough stupid people in the electorate to fend off Doug Collins, and carry her past Rev. Raphael Warnock should the Democrat make it to an expected run-off election for the Special Election for the U.S. Senate seat from Georgia.

Source: CNN

Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia is looking to highlight her conservative voting record in a new ad Monday that compares her to Attila the Hun.

In the ad from Loeffler's campaign, a woman asks, "Did you know Kelly Loeffler was ranked the most conservative senator in America?" to which a man replies, "Yup, she's more conservative than Attila the Hun."

The scene cuts to a scene of a warrior who is purportedly Attila the Hun, who grunts at a scribe taking notes.

"Fight China -- got it," the scribe says while writing. "Attack big government -- yeah."

"Eliminate the liberal scribes ... uh oh," the scribe says in response to the last grunt to end the scene. A narrator then says, "More conservative than Attila the Hun. Kelly Loeffler: 100% Trump voting record."

