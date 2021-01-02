Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Even Atlanta Dream Players Wore 'Vote Warnock' Tshirts For Photo

The WNBA franchise the Atlanta Dream is co-owned by Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler, who continues to embarrass the league and the players on that team.
By Ed Scarce
Even Atlanta Dream Players Wore 'Vote Warnock' Tshirts For Photo
Image from: Twitter

Kelly Loeffler is the most despised owner of an WNBA franchise (Women's National Basketball Association). Whether she's making disparaging remarks about the Black Lives Matter movement or hanging around with Nazis, everything she does is an embarrassment for that league and the players on the Atlanta Dream. Writing for USA Today, Mike Freeman asks how much longer the league can put up with her.

The photo above is from early August.

Georgia's runoff elections are Tuesday, January 5th.

Source: USA Today

It's not often the owner of a professional sports team takes a photo with a man who is a neo-Nazi and former leader of the Ku Klux Klan, but that's exactly what Kelly Loeffler did.

The most important part of this story is not the photo itself, but what happens next. This can be a story of the WNBA, where Loeffler is part owner of the Atlanta Dream, finally kicking Loeffler out of the league. Or this can be a story of cowardice, and a story where a question needs to be asked:

How many times does Loeffler, who is anti-Black Lives Matter in a Black Lives Matter city and league, have to humiliate the WNBA before the league takes action against her?

In many ways the latest controversy with Loeffler is less about her and more about the WNBA. Loeffler is what she is. Like so many allies of President Donald Trump, she panders to extremists and white nationalists, despite owning a team in a league that's heavily Black.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team