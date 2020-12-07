Dems Must Start Throwing GOP 'Radical Liberal' Fearmongering Over 'Socialism' Back In Their Faces

I'm so sick of watching Democrats allowing Republicans attack us with fearmongering over the left of the party wanting to destroy America with "Socialism" when most of the idiots watching them don't even know what it means. Case in point, this Sunday's debate for the Georgia senate runoff between the richest woman in the United States Senate, Kelly Loeffler, and her opponent, Raphael Warnock.

Loeffler did her best to try to paint herself as just some working class Joe, ignoring the fact that that's no longer the case now, and gave one of the most robotic performances I've ever seen during a debate, which did not go unnoticed on Twitter:

Loeffler is an actual human? Are we sure? — Lisa Evans (@LisaWillNotLose) December 7, 2020

I never thought I'd ever see a GOP candidate more robotic than Mike Pence at a debate. Then came Kelly Loeffler. #GASen — Niles Edward Francis (@NilesGApol) December 7, 2020

The other thing Loeffler managed to accomplish during the debate, no matter how robotic her performance, was to repeat the phrases "radical liberal" and "socialism" over and over again in her responses to almost every single question she was asked. In the clip above she managed to work it in in response to being questioned about voter suppression.

Democrats had better start learning how to fight back against this crap if we don't want to allow Republicans to continue to red bait average Americans into voting against their own economic interests in response to this nonsense.

Every time one of these Republicans or right wing pundits fearmongers over "creeping socialism" and "big gubmit" coming to take over your life and get rid of your freedoms, you need to counter them with this.

Since you're opposed to socialism, when do you want to get rid of Social Security?

When do you want to get rid of Medicare and Medicaid?

When do you want to abolish the Veterans Administration?

When do you want to abolish the public school system?

When would you like to disband our fire departments and our police departments?

And for good measure, ask them how low they'd like minimum wage to go, or if we should even have one at all.

It's long past time our corporate media starts holding these gaslighting Republicans' feet to the fire with the specifics over what they've been trying to scare every American about and every Democrat needs to do the same as well. Americans actually LIKE these programs they've all been trying to terrorize us over since the days of Reagan.

I am proud to be a "Radical Liberal" pic.twitter.com/VonrRotjjo — Jamie Carter - #GeorgiaOnMyMind (@JCTheResistance) December 7, 2020