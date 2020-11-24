Politics
Limbaugh: A Lot Of People 'Wouldn't Mind' If GOP Lost Georgia's Senate Seats

Rushbo gives airtime to the Republican War on the Republican Party.
By Frances Langum
Uh oh, the Republican establishment may have just lost Rush Limbaugh.

Media Matters:

After a distraught caller complained that the Republican Party had abandoned Trump, radio host Rush Limbaugh expressed sympathy for voters who were threatening to sit out the Senate runoffs.

“Yeah we want to win the two seats, yeah we want the Republicans to maintain control, but there’s a lot of people out there right now who are ambivalent and wouldn’t mind if the Republicans lost those two seats and sit around and watch the Democrats and the Republicans deal with the mess that they have made.”

