Kelly Loeffler Writes Letter Condemning WNBA's 'Black Lives Matter' Message

The Georgia Senator objected to warmup jerseys with 'Black Lives Matter' and 'Say Her Name' on them, as too political.
By Ed Scarce
Renee Montgomery of the Atlanta Dream, is one of the WNBA players who criticized Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler after she criticized armed Black protesters in Atlanta who were occupying the site where Rayshard Brooks was killed. Image from: Getty

Imagine being so politically craven that even though you represent a league where about 67% of the players are African-American, you'd side with Trump instead of your own players. Loeffler is locked in a primary fight with Rep. Doug Collins for the Republican nomination, so is choosing political expediency over doing the right thing.

The well-heeled Loeffler co-own's the Atlanta Dream WNBA franchise. She said she objected to "more politics in sports" [sic] - by inserting more politics in sports. Kelly Loeffler has made it her habit to be wrong on just about everything, and wouldn't be in the U.S. Senate at all if not for her money and political connections, appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp last December.

Source: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler objected to the WNBA’s plans to honor the Black Lives Matter movement, warning Tuesday that subscribing to a “particular political agenda undermines the potential of the sport and sends a message of exclusion.”

Loeffler, a Republican who co-owns Atlanta’s WNBA franchise, urged Commissioner Cathy Engelbert in a letter to scrap plans for players to wear warmup jerseys reading “Black Lives Matter” and “Say Her Name” and instead put an American flag on all uniforms and apparel.

“The truth is, we need less—not more politics in sports. In a time when polarizing politics is as divisive as ever, sports has the power to be a unifying antidote,” said Loeffler, who faces a November special election against 20 other candidates.

“And now more than ever, we should be united in our goal to remove politics from sports.”

Dream guard Renee Montgomery tweeted out her displeasure, while the WNBA player's union was a bit more blunt.

The WNBA released this statement later Tuesday afternoon.

