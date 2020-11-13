Kelly Loeffler Buys Private Jet With Taxpayer Money

Last February, a Loeffler aide told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Kelly Loeffler paid for the jet "out of her own pocket" but recent disclosures show that was a lie. An individual cannot write-off purchases of a jet, only companies can. And with her jet the ownership is vague at best, a shell company, TVPX Aircraft Solutions, seems to have been created for the sole purpose of getting Loeffler a jet on the taxpayer's dime.

Really American put out this internet ad today to make people more aware of Loeffler as Georgians go to the polls again in January.

Source: Alternet

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a Georgia Republican now seeking to hold her seat in a crucial runoff election, has been hopping between campaign stops in a multimillion-dollar private jet that she and her husband bought soon after Gov. Brian Kemp appointed her to the Senate last December. Despite her campaign's claims that she uses the plane to "save taxpayer money," Loeffler, a former asset management executive, may well now have joined the "frenzy" of Wall Street money managers who leapt at a loophole in President Trump's 2017 tax bill that turns private jets into flying tax shelters. Embedded in that bill is a provision that permits a company to write off the full price of a new or used airplane against the company's earnings. It is not clear how much Loeffler paid for the jet, a 2010 Bombardier Challenger 300 that she has used for campaign travel, but an online listing asks $9.7 million for the same model and year. Loeffler's federal financial disclosures put the value in the range of $5 million to $25 million, and indicate that the plane is jointly owned by Loeffler and her husband, Jeffrey Sprecher, chair of the New York Stock Exchange.