Georgia Republican Senate Candidates Have A Trump Problem? Womp Womp!

All of a sudden, runoff Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Purdue have to "attract the anti-Trump Republican" in Georgia? Make me laugh.
By Frances Langum
5 hours ago by Frances Langum
What's are corrupt Republicans like Kelly Loeffler and David Purdue supposed to do?

On the one side, Donald Trump is still the god-king of the MAGA set.

On the other side, he's LOST the election, his Twitter feed is a complete embarrassment, and the fact that his toadies are trying to throw out votes in Georgia doesn't endear him to those proud of their conservative Republican Secretary of State.

Bottom line for Democrats? If we vote, we win.

Robert Costa outlined the problem for Republicans on Tuesday's "Deadline White House":

ROBERT COSTA: Well, you know who does notice this dynamic in Georgia, is Senator David Perdue. He says on the phone call that he needs to do a better job, Republicans need to do a better job in this runoff election of winning over what he calls the anti-Trump voter, maybe that moderate Republican in the Atlanta suburbs, or white voter, a business person, a working mother who does not like President Trump’s rhetoric, does not like how he is contesting the integrity of the election, so they got to pull that person back. The challenge for Senator Purdue and Senator Loeffler is they are so much right now in the Trump camp, rallying to his side that they’re not speaking to all Georgia Republican voters, and the episode with the Secretary of State is so revealing about how that Republican vote in Georgia is not necessarily a monolith.

Spread the news on your social media just in case a Georgia friend sees it. Voters can request an absentee / vote by mail ballot at SecureVoteGA.com.

