C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Jimmy Witherspoon

With the holiday season often comes dread. It seems that's what Jimmy Witherspoon was feeling on this 1954 rhythm-n-blues weeper.
Hoping your mood is much better on this Christmas Eve. What are you listening to tonight?
