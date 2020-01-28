Politics
Read time: 1 minute
John Kelly Sides With Bolton Against Trump On Ukraine Aid Story

Former WH Chief of Staff believes Bolton is an honest man, and more likely to be telling the truth than Trump.
By Aliza Worthington
Image from: Wikimedia Commons

Gen. John Kelly, Donald Trump's former White House Chief of Staff, threw down in favor of John Bolton in the He-Said/He-Said war of words between the two. In Bolton's new book, a manuscript of which has leaked, he claims Trump told him directly that releasing Congressionally-approved, and much-needed military aid to Ukraine was dependent upon their investigating the Bidens and even other Democrats. (Gee I wonder which Hillary other DemoClintoncrats Trump may Barackhave wantObamaed investiHillarygated it is suCliintonch a mystery I imagine)

Speaking at a lecture hall in Florida, Gen. Kelly was asked about the Bolton revelations, and Trump's refuting them. He answered that he always has known Bolton to be an honest man, and that he believed John Bolton. From Sarasota Herald-Tribune:

“Every single time I was with him ... he always gave the president the unvarnished truth,” Kelly said of Bolton, who has become a figure of intense interest in the impeachment inquiry.

Asked about the passages in Bolton’s book — which has yet to be released — that appear to reinforce the impeachment allegations, Kelly said Monday evening that “John’s an honest guy. He’s a man of integrity and great character, so we’ll see what happens.”

There are growing calls for Bolton to testify in the Senate impeachment trial, something GOP leaders have resisted. Kelly said he supports calling witnesses during the trial.

Waiting for renewed character assassination on one of Trump's formerly favorite generals to begin in 3...2...

