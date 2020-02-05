C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Orange Juice

I am 53 years old. I have watched every presidential SOTU address since the age of 16. I have never thrown as many expletives ("Bullsh*t" was a big one) as many times in a row watching one until last night.

Nancy Pelosi made the best statement of the all by saying nothing at all. The action spoke loud and clear.

As the Orange Juice song goes "Rip it up and start again." After the mess we're going to be left in after the current president is done trashing everything, we're going to have go back to square one to put everything back together.

A key line in the song is "I hope to God you're not as dumb as you make out." That very much applied to the Trump cult. Unfortunately, it seems a lot of them are even dumber.

What are you listening to tonight?