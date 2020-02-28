Huckabee: Trump Could "'Personally Suck The Virus' Out Of Infected People

Mike Huckabee is smokin' something, and I would like to know why he is not sharing.

Can't be sure what prompted this strange soliloquy, but he seems to think he was "pwning the libs" as the kids say. In reality, he was really demonstrating an unhealthy tendency to fantasize about bizarre ways Trump might use his mouth.

HUCKABEE: Let me tell you something. He could personally suck the virus out of every one of the sixty thousand people in the world, and suck it out of their lungs, swim to the bottom of the ocean, and spit it out, and he would be accused of pollution for messing up the ocean if he did that.

First of all, how would he do that? Would he use a straw? Second of all, why does Mike Huckabee hate us so much that he puts that picture in our heads? Third of all, can Trump really swim to the bottom of the ocean, and if so, when can that be arranged?

Finally, because this was the point Huckadeedoodah was trying (and failing) to make, he thinks if Trump actually did all that, we'd be MAD at him? And for polluting the ocean? I mean, he WOULD be, just with his toxic aura, but we aren't like Republicans, man. We actually DON'T want people to die from this. And an exercise like this would have the added benefit of keeping him off Twitter for a really long time, so, go for it, dude. Just consider getting consent first?

As usual, Twitter brings the content we all pay for.

You do NOT want to see Mike Huckabee’s PornHub search history. https://t.co/ht5DcHE2r6 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 28, 2020

Welcome to a nice little glimpse into Mike Huckabee's Dream Journal. https://t.co/whPlIsoITG — bob clendenin (@bobclendenin) February 28, 2020