Samantha Bee Shreds 'Christian' Healthcare Sharing Ministries

One of my friends has been working on a story about this scam for months, and nothing gets her madder than talking about it. So I already knew what to expect when Samantha Bee took on the topic.

"It's no secret that America's health insurance system is broken. If you think about it too hard, you'll give yourself a

panic attack that feels like a heart attack, wind up in the ER with a bill that gives you a real heart attack, get a bigger

bill, decide to fake your death, escape out the window, accidentally fall into the hospital brambles, and get a whole

other bill to pay for new brambles," Bee said.

She explains a little-known loophole in the Affordable Care Act that lets people replace actual insurance with a health care sharing ministry if you're a Christian.

And then she lists the heartbreaking "pre-existing conditions" and exceptions these groups come up with, until at least some Christians finally understand they're getting no help at all.