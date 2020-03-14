Sherrod Brown Calls Out Trump's Blatant Lie

Trump's lies are often so obvious, so easily dispelled by the evidence, whether on video or paper, that one wonders why he does it and is so blatant about it. The answer? Because he can.

Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio exposed Trump yesterday, both via tweet and on the Senate floor, calling Trump out for this lying about firing the entire White House Pandemic Office. And the only reason Trump did that? Because Barack Obama created it.

Source: PoliticusUSA

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) tweeted a letter to Trump from 600 days ago that shows that Trump knew about the firing of the White House Pandemic Office. Trump claimed that he knew nothing about the firing of the White House Pandemic Office, “I could perhaps ask Tony about that. I don’t know anything about it. You say we did that.” However, Sen. Brown tweeted his letter to Trump:

Not true, @realDonaldTrump. I wrote to you more than 600 days ago demanding answers after you fired the entire White House pandemic team. https://t.co/ICbHOkyeyY pic.twitter.com/71OF9gKA3N — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) March 13, 2020