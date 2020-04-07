Politics
Boris Johnson Has Changed His Mind About Shaking Hands During Pandemic

The British prime minister is now in a hospital intensive care unit.
By Susie Madrak
3 hours ago by Susie Madrak
BORIS JOHNSON THEN: I'm shaking hands. I was at a hospital the other night where I think there were actually a few coronavirus patients. I shook hands with everybody, you'll be pleased to know, and I continue to shake hands.
BORIS JOHNSON NOW: I just urge you not to do that. Please, please stick with the guidance now. This country has made a huge effort, a huge sacrifice, done absolutely brilliantly well in delaying the spread of the virus. Let us stick with it now.

"You know, Mika and Willie, I think about a week ago, I read an article that said the one defining feature of every culture that's been impacted by the coronavirus is they never thought it was going to come their way. They always thought they were going to be immune to it," Joe Scarborough said.

"And you even see it here in the United States. When it hit New York, there were people still in Florida packing beaches during spring break. Five students in Tampa, last we heard, that got the coronavirus from spring break. Others took the coronavirus back home with them after spring break. There you saw Boris Johnson, tragic before and after, making a mistake but making a mistake that a lot of people across the globe have made."

Yeah, funny how conservatives are convinced of their own invincibility, huh?

