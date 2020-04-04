Georgia's Senate Candidate Clobbers Kemp's Libertarianism, Cowardice, And Fear

Teresa Tomlinson is running to unseat Senator David Perdue (R-GA). The former mayor of Columbus, GA joined Joy Reid to discuss the unconscionable response of Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it became a master class in why Libertarians and Libertarianism are so dangerous and should be kept out of government at all costs.

Tomlinson and Reid highlighted the disgraceful news conference of a few days ago, wherein Kemp claimed he had just learned the night before that a person could spread COVID-19 while asymptomatic. Tomlinson mentioned that Kemp had become the butt of many jokes because of that, based on the premise of his "stupidity," or lack of intellect. She called complete BS on that.

She claims Kemp knew weeks ago that asymptomatic folks could spread the disease, and it was "cowardice and fear" that kept him from looking into the camera and warning his citizens, not "stupidity." Tomlinson cited "Republican swagger, his 'Don't Tread On Me,' his go-it-alone-ism that had put them at risk."

Then Tomlinson tap-danced on the heads of every Libertarian who decided the federal government was useless, by describing and decrying the "30-40-year march of anti-governmentalism seeping into the Republican party and becoming mainstream, where you end up having people who don't believe in a centralized government" contributing to disastrous responses to national crises, like Katrina, the 2008 market crash, and now the COVID-19 pandemic.

These Libertarians/Republicans "simply don't know what government can do because they don't believe in the concept of centralized federal government." When those people are elected to state government you get responses like Kemp's, DeSantis', Ivey's, and Reeves' — governors who refuse to act in the best interests of their constituents. Tomlinson put it even more bleakly:

TOMLINSON: They just don't think that the state should be involved in this pursuit of the general welfare and public health of the people....We cannot elect people who do not believe in the functioning of a centralized federal government, and a state-coordinated government.