FACEOFF: The Sopranos Vs Breaking Bad

Howdy everybody

I'm continuing my takes on the best television shows to stream during the lockdown, but I'm doing something a little different in this post.

I'm posing a question for debate.

Which TV Show is Better: The Sopranos or Breaking Bad?

If you haven't watched these two giants recently then now is as good a time as any.

Breaking Bad and The Sopranos are two of the best television shows ever created as most critics and viewers agree.

That being said I thought it would be fun to get your thoughts on which show you think is better.

If that's possible, right?

I'm a full-blooded Sicilian through and through as all my grandparents came from Sicily, so when The Sopranos came out on HBO, I was very excited.

I have to say the first season was electrifying and one of the best of all time.

The Sopranos ushered in a new age of television that great TV critics like Alan Sepinwall have written books about and posted excellent recaps on.

One of the other most beloved television shows was Breaking Bad.

Mad Men premiered in 2007 then came Breaking Bad, which catapulted AMC into a big-time player in the New Age of television. I didn't immediately start watching it, but after a friend said I better get on it I did and instantly got hooked.

Both James Gandolfini and Bryan Cranston gave groundbreaking performances to their respective roles as well as all their supporting characters and actors that rounded out the casts. But without the fame of Tony Soprano, it's highly doubtful a Walter White would have been born.

Breaking Bad is primarily a character study with one long series story arc into the creation of the evil Heisenberg.

The Sopranos, on the other hand, were highly character-driven and lightly serialized, but each episode was more like a short movie. Episodes like College ((Season 1, Episode 5) and Pine Barrens (Season 3, Episode 10) are the epitome of greatness.

I've just binged both shows in the last year and I give the nod slightly to Breaking Bad.

What say you?