Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Trump Announces His Grand Half-Assed Plan For Getting Back To Business

Which is all he cares about, because it's his only path to reelection. Weak!
By Susie Madrak
3 hours ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

Here we go again: Trump's team puts together what amounts to a Powerpoint presentation about how to open the country after quarantine, and it's about what you'd expect. The part of the plan obvious thought went into? How to make governors do all the work, so they can take all the blame. (Trump's entire administration is an exercise in blame avoidance.) There is NO plan for national testing.

Twitter has thoughts:

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.