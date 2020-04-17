Trump Announces His Grand Half-Assed Plan For Getting Back To Business

Here we go again: Trump's team puts together what amounts to a Powerpoint presentation about how to open the country after quarantine, and it's about what you'd expect. The part of the plan obvious thought went into? How to make governors do all the work, so they can take all the blame. (Trump's entire administration is an exercise in blame avoidance.) There is NO plan for national testing.

Twitter has thoughts:

Remember when Trump ran on Repeal and Replace claiming he had a super secret health insurance plan that would cover everyone and be cheap only to find out it was a blank sheet of paper. #CoronavirusLiar — Rick Smith (@RickSmithShow) April 16, 2020

The most disturbing story I’ve read in a while, which is saying something given the times. There is no plan for testing. Nothing, nada, zilch. https://t.co/sfCkDaXKSl — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) April 17, 2020

"I wouldn't call it a plan," says Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, responding to tRump's plan to reopen the American economy. "…He's kind of punted. He's decided that he doesn't have the right to make the call for the country." #CNNTownHall pic.twitter.com/OZnuHeYrcM — McSpocky™ 👽🔄🌊 #VoteBlue2020 Like_it? Retweet! (@mcspocky) April 17, 2020

Trump has his own 3P (priority) Plan:

1. Profit

2. Personal (family)

3. People (rich buddies/peasants) — 🏳️‍🌈Offside🏳️‍🌈 (@DropThePuck3) April 17, 2020

The gap between Trump's remarks on economy and what's in plan https://t.co/aSeqWO3ryN via @msnbc — Kweetniet (@Kweetniet6) April 17, 2020

Disturbingly similar to every other Trump "plan". He's a one-trick pony and no offense to ponies.#ActualOneTrickPony pic.twitter.com/gerZ70LdzU — Hashi Alvarez (@AlvarezHashi) April 17, 2020

MSNBC and @jheil just summed up exactly what I’ve been saying for the last week. This is exactly trump’s plan. He wants all of the credit if things go well, and none of the blame for sick and dying Americans. That’s it. https://t.co/2aN8zPJwfZ — Witch Hunter; seriously Fuck Trump (@IndictRedDonNow) April 17, 2020

This is exactly it.

Monday Trump: I control everything

Tuesday Trump: Oh, you guys can do it.

Thursday Trump: You guys can do it is MY PLAN.

Next Week Trump: Look how those guys messed this up.



(Always Trump: How do we rich guys make $ from this?) https://t.co/EMoOtISrqL — Elizabeth de la Vega (@Delavegalaw) April 17, 2020

It's a cover your ass plan. If a state does well, Trump will claim credit. If it does badly, he will blame them. https://t.co/RSfUq5GoDU — John Cassidy (@JohnCassidy) April 17, 2020

Multiple CEOs on President Trump's new council say they were not aware of plan to reopen economy. https://t.co/3AFLykkEWV — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 17, 2020

OPENING UP AMERICA AGAIN



Phase 1. Start golfing and staying in luxury hotels again.



Phase 2. Attend Trump rallies.



Phase 3. Blame governors for second deadly wave in Real America.



Phase 4. Deny 3 times before the cock crows that there ever was an Opening Up America Again plan — Top Conservative Cat (@TeaPartyCat) April 17, 2020

The Trump "plan" to re-open the economy is similar to the Trump "plan" to have drive-thru testing in every Wal Mart parking lot. It's...not a plan. It's just an announcement. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 16, 2020

Trump announces his new plan to restore normalcy to the U.S. 😂#Biden2020 pic.twitter.com/zQjSX3kiNV — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) April 17, 2020