Media Bites
Read time: 4 minutes
Comments

Biden's Estimate That 10-15% Of Americans Are "Not Very Good People" Is Way Too Low

Spare us the pearl-clutching from both sides about Biden's town hall. He was being generous, and the overreaction to his comments is proof of that.
By Aliza Worthington
11 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Former VP Joe Biden held a virtual town hall Thursday evening, moderated by Don Cheadle and joined by Atlanta CEO Ryan Wilson, during which they discussed the state of race relations in the nation. Wilson asked Biden how he would. contrast himself to Trump when it came to leading and unity. According to USA Today:

Ryan Wilson, the CEO of the Gathering Spot in Atlanta, Georgia, had asked Biden how he was going to lead differently and what he would do for black Americans, "if it's true that you can't truly lead people if you don't love people."

Biden responded, of course that he did love people, then launched into highlighting the myriad contrasts in style between him and the authoritarian orange toddler in the White House.

BIDEN: You will have to address these issues straight on. And the words the president says matter. So, when the president stands up and divides people all the time, you're gonna get the worst of us to come out. The worst IN us all to come out. So, when a president constantly talks about equality without lecturing, talks about, and has an administration that looks like the country and the rest, it changes attitudes. And it's about the attitude of the country. Do we want our kids, do we really think this is as good as we can be as a nation? I don't think the vast majority of people think that. There are probably anywhere from ten to fifteen percent of the people out there who are just not very good people. But that's not who we are. The vast majority of the people are decent. We have to appeal to that, and we have to unite people. Bring them together. Bring them together.

Cue the right-wing and anti-moderate hysteria. Many were quick to label it a gaffe and an insult, comparing the statement to Romney's 47% comment, and Hillary Clinton's "basket of deplorables" remark.

Except Biden is right. If anything, he is being generous. 53% of white women voted for Trump. The latest Gallup poll has Trump's approval rating at 49%. As of the middle of f*cking May 2020. These are BAD. PEOPLE.

Thankfully, lots of people do see that.

YUP. And for what it's worth, Hillary Clinton's estimate about deplorables, like everything else she told us, was abso-f*cking-lutely bang on the kisser correct.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us