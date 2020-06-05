Biden's Estimate That 10-15% Of Americans Are "Not Very Good People" Is Way Too Low

Former VP Joe Biden held a virtual town hall Thursday evening, moderated by Don Cheadle and joined by Atlanta CEO Ryan Wilson, during which they discussed the state of race relations in the nation. Wilson asked Biden how he would. contrast himself to Trump when it came to leading and unity. According to USA Today:

Ryan Wilson, the CEO of the Gathering Spot in Atlanta, Georgia, had asked Biden how he was going to lead differently and what he would do for black Americans, "if it's true that you can't truly lead people if you don't love people."

Biden responded, of course that he did love people, then launched into highlighting the myriad contrasts in style between him and the authoritarian orange toddler in the White House.

BIDEN: You will have to address these issues straight on. And the words the president says matter. So, when the president stands up and divides people all the time, you're gonna get the worst of us to come out. The worst IN us all to come out. So, when a president constantly talks about equality without lecturing, talks about, and has an administration that looks like the country and the rest, it changes attitudes. And it's about the attitude of the country. Do we want our kids, do we really think this is as good as we can be as a nation? I don't think the vast majority of people think that. There are probably anywhere from ten to fifteen percent of the people out there who are just not very good people. But that's not who we are. The vast majority of the people are decent. We have to appeal to that, and we have to unite people. Bring them together. Bring them together.

Cue the right-wing and anti-moderate hysteria. Many were quick to label it a gaffe and an insult, comparing the statement to Romney's 47% comment, and Hillary Clinton's "basket of deplorables" remark.

Hillary called us "deplorable"



Obama called us "clingers to our God, guns, & religion"



Peter Strzok called us "smelly Wal-Mart people"



Now Joe Biden says 10-15% of Americans are "not very good people"



Yet Trump is the one dividing America?



🤔 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 5, 2020

Romney: 47% are takers

Hillary: Basket of deplorables

Biden: https://t.co/o3G569XVt6 — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) June 5, 2020

Except Biden is right. If anything, he is being generous. 53% of white women voted for Trump. The latest Gallup poll has Trump's approval rating at 49%. As of the middle of f*cking May 2020. These are BAD. PEOPLE.

Thankfully, lots of people do see that.

I’m pretty sure Joe Biden’s comment about 10-15% of Americans being bad people is easily covered just by cops https://t.co/FMifBTsDtH — Evan Robertson (@evanrobertsonDC) June 5, 2020

If you think it's controversial to say that 10-15% of Americans are bad people I invite you to watch any of the 10000 videos that pop up every night of the people most duty-bound to protect and serve casually stomping on people. And then rewatch the Charlottesville Nazi march. — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) June 5, 2020

In case you are wondering why "10-15% of Americans" is trending, it's because Joe Biden told the truth and Republicans aren't used to it.



Here's the entire quote in context.



The only people who find this offensive are the 10-15% he's talking about.pic.twitter.com/fqgr4QYNfa — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) June 5, 2020

#WeveSeenEnough

- videos of Kyles and Karens doing shitty things to people

- videos of abusive cops beating and tasing instead of protect & serve

- GOP turning blind eyes to it all



Joe Biden's estimate that 10-15% of Americans are bad people is LOW. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 5, 2020

Joe Biden wasn't lying when he said 10-15% of Americans are bad people but let me remind you that Hillary Clinton said trump voters were a basket of deplorables and the media bullied her into apologizing for telling the truth



So many fucking people owe Hillary an apology pic.twitter.com/yFPVmtGhAa — ABlackWomanWhoDontGiveAF*ck (@battletested5) June 5, 2020

YUP. And for what it's worth, Hillary Clinton's estimate about deplorables, like everything else she told us, was abso-f*cking-lutely bang on the kisser correct.