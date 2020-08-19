Entertainment
Jennifer Hudson Ends The Night With An Iconic Song: 'A Change Is Gonna Come'

The Sam Cooke song was an anthem of the civil rights movement.
You might not have seen it, because of that annoying habit some stations have of cutting off the DNC coverage before the closing song.

To underscore the historic weight of this election, Jennifer Hudson sang Sam Cooke's "A Change Is Gonna Come."

It was a magnificent way to close out a night that saw Secretary Hillary Clinton and President Barack Obama make powerful speeches leading up to the acceptance speech of Kamala Harris.

She did the Aretha arrangement, and I'm sure the Queen gave her grudging approval. Watch. It will give you all the feels.

