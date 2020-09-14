Caamp: Folk Music With A 21st Century Message

If you aren't subscribed to Eric Boehlert's Press Run you should go and sign up now. He brings scathing and fearless media commentary at least 3 times per week, but he also adds a bonus or two at the end of his newsletter. This video is one of those bonuses.

Eric writes:

Bringing the song's urgent plea down to a whisper, and surrounding it with piano, light guitar and banjo, Meier pens a stunning meditation on the power of the possible.

"It's a song about change," says lead singer Taylor Meier. "It's about recognizing where we are and what we can do. It's a song about empathy and yearning for togetherness. We're not lost, yet. There's still time for sure."

This Ohio trio has quickly emerged as one of my favorite American bands. "Fall Fall Fall" is from the band's forthcoming album, and I think the song is an understated masterpiece. Expanding beyond the band's usual lyrical focus on the personal, "Fall Fall Fall" is unequivocally about the perilous state of the American dream.

Lyrics:

Will you fall fall fall for your furies

Would you die on the blade like your daddy did

Will you not stop and shake from this worry

Would you stay on the line while your country died

Will world burns by

You’ve got smoke in your eyes

I want my kids to swim in the creek

I want my kids to swim in the creek

Yes now go now all who can hear us

Give what you can, oh but take what you need

Will this dark road soon become clearer

Are we bound to stay quiet and drift off into sleep

Dreams of money and greed

Such a dark destiny

I want my kids to swim in the creek

Oh, I want my kids to swim in the creek

Will you fall fall fall for your furies

There’s only so much that a spirit can take

Will you not stop and shake from this worry

You’d be surprised what your own hands can make

Within the garden gates

Love emanates

And I want my kids to swim in the creek

Yeah, I want my kids to swim in the creek