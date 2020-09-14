Caamp: Folk Music With A 21st Century Message

If you aren't subscribed to Eric Boehlert's Press Run you should go and sign up now. He brings scathing and fearless media commentary at least 3 times per week, but he also adds a bonus or two at the end of his newsletter. This video is one of those bonuses.
Eric writes:
This Ohio trio has quickly emerged as one of my favorite American bands. "Fall Fall Fall" is from the band's forthcoming album, and I think the song is an understated masterpiece. Expanding beyond the band's usual lyrical focus on the personal, "Fall Fall Fall" is unequivocally about the perilous state of the American dream.
"It's a song about change," says lead singer Taylor Meier. "It's about recognizing where we are and what we can do. It's a song about empathy and yearning for togetherness. We're not lost, yet. There's still time for sure."
Bringing the song's urgent plea down to a whisper, and surrounding it with piano, light guitar and banjo, Meier pens a stunning meditation on the power of the possible.
Lyrics:
Will you fall fall fall for your furies
Would you die on the blade like your daddy did
Will you not stop and shake from this worry
Would you stay on the line while your country died
Will world burns by
You’ve got smoke in your eyes
I want my kids to swim in the creek
I want my kids to swim in the creek
Yes now go now all who can hear us
Give what you can, oh but take what you need
Will this dark road soon become clearer
Are we bound to stay quiet and drift off into sleep
Dreams of money and greed
Such a dark destiny
I want my kids to swim in the creek
Oh, I want my kids to swim in the creek
Will you fall fall fall for your furies
There’s only so much that a spirit can take
Will you not stop and shake from this worry
You’d be surprised what your own hands can make
Within the garden gates
Love emanates
And I want my kids to swim in the creek
Yeah, I want my kids to swim in the creek
Open thread below.