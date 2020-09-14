Entertainment
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Caamp: Folk Music With A 21st Century Message

The Ohio trio's "Fall Fall Fall" is "a song about change," says lead singer Taylor Meier. "It's about recognizing where we are and what we can do."
By Karoli Kuns

If you aren't subscribed to Eric Boehlert's Press Run you should go and sign up now. He brings scathing and fearless media commentary at least 3 times per week, but he also adds a bonus or two at the end of his newsletter. This video is one of those bonuses.

Eric writes:

This Ohio trio has quickly emerged as one of my favorite American bands. "Fall Fall Fall" is from the band's forthcoming album, and I think the song is an understated masterpiece. Expanding beyond the band's usual lyrical focus on the personal, "Fall Fall Fall" is unequivocally about the perilous state of the American dream.

"It's a song about change," says lead singer Taylor Meier. "It's about recognizing where we are and what we can do. It's a song about empathy and yearning for togetherness. We're not lost, yet. There's still time for sure."

Bringing the song's urgent plea down to a whisper, and surrounding it with piano, light guitar and banjo, Meier pens a stunning meditation on the power of the possible.

Lyrics:

Will you fall fall fall for your furies
Would you die on the blade like your daddy did
Will you not stop and shake from this worry
Would you stay on the line while your country died
Will world burns by
You’ve got smoke in your eyes

I want my kids to swim in the creek
I want my kids to swim in the creek

Yes now go now all who can hear us
Give what you can, oh but take what you need
Will this dark road soon become clearer
Are we bound to stay quiet and drift off into sleep
Dreams of money and greed
Such a dark destiny

I want my kids to swim in the creek
Oh, I want my kids to swim in the creek

Will you fall fall fall for your furies
There’s only so much that a spirit can take

Will you not stop and shake from this worry
You’d be surprised what your own hands can make
Within the garden gates
Love emanates

And I want my kids to swim in the creek
Yeah, I want my kids to swim in the creek

Open thread below.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.