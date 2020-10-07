Media Bites
The Lincoln Project Creates 'Evita' Parody Of Trump

"All through my tweeting, my mad existence, I broke my promise, won't keep my distance."
By Ed Scarce

This is getting close to brilliant in my estimation. Even Broadway star Patti LuPone got her shot in at Trump's diva moment on the White House balcony.

Source: Broadway World

The Lincoln Project has created a video, titled Covita, a Trump-themed parody of Don't Cry For Me Argentina from the musical Evita.

Some of the lyrics include, "Don't cry for me White House staffers, the truth is I will infect you," and "I broke my promise, won't keep my distance."

This comes after Patti LuPone also made an Evita-themed tweet in regards to Trump.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, LuPone tweeted a photo of Trump on the balcony of the White House, after returning from the hospital following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

"I still have the lung power and I wore less makeup," LuPone quipped, referencing her performance in Evita, where she iconically performed on a balcony. She then went on to reference the election, stating, "This revival is closing November 3rd."

Ms LuPone has made her feelings plain about Trump in the past.

