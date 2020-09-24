If You're Over 65, Donald Trump Doesn't Care If You Die

I just want to say that I knew exactly what Trump meant when he said this: He doesn't care about the people who died of covid because to him, they're nobodies.
And of course, a lot of them are Black and brown. Which makes them even more invisible to the Narcissist In Chief.
Here's the text of the newest Lincoln Project ad:
Donald Trump says COVID-19- affects virtually nobody.
80% of COVID-19 deaths are over age 65.
[Trump] It affects virtually nobody.
[Narrator] That's over 160,000 dead Americans over age 65.
[Trump] It affects virtually nobody.
[Narrator] If you're over age 65,
Donald Trump doesn't care if you die.
Do you? (heart monitor beeping)
[Trump] Nobody, nobody, nobody, nobody.