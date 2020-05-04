Media Bites
'Mourning In America'

The anti-Trump 'The Lincoln Project' put out another devastating ad this morning.
By Ed Scarce
3 hours ago by Ed Scarce
I suppose this one was inevitable, a take on the Ronald Reagan ads that were so effective in the 1980s. But where those were hopeful this one is just filled with endless despair.

Source: Raw Story

The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump conservative group whose aim is to derail the president’s reelection campaign, has unleashed a devastating new ad that aims to be the mirror image of former President Ronald Reagan’s famous “Morning in America” ads.

The ad, which is titled “Mourning in America,” shreds Trump for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout.

“Today, more than 60,000 Americans have died from the deadly virus Donald Trump ignored,” the ad begins. “With the economy in shambles, more than 26 million Americans are out of work — the worst economy in decades.”

