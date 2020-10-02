Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Trump Declares 'The End Of The Pandemic Is In Sight'

Just hours before announcing he'd tested positive for the coronavirus, Trump said this.
By Ed Scarce
2 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

It's not clear if Trump knew already when saying this that he'd contracted the virus or not, but there's always a certain irony with what Trump says and what is really happening, and just how disconnected from reality his statements are.

Source: Mediaite

President Donald Trump declared that the “end of the pandemic is in sight” during a virtual address to New York City’s Al Smith dinner, contradicting his own White House coronavirus task force, just hours before announcing that he and the First Lady tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Through advances in treatment we have reduced the fatality rate by 85 per cent since just April,” Trump said at the annual dinner, held virtually this year due to the pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans.

“We’re on track to develop and distribute our vaccine before the end of the year, and maybe substantially before. And I just want to say that the end of the pandemic is in sight,” he said. “And next year will be one of the greatest years in the history of our country.”

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.